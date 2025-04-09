Families, friends, and acquaintances of Hispanics are the most affected by Trump’s immigration policies, a poll reveals

Either deportations or changes in legal immigration processes, 43% of Hispanic Americans recognized that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have impacted their families and friends.

A My Code’s Intelligence Center for La Opinión poll also found that 45% of LGBTQIA+ Americans recognized that a member, a friend, or an acquaintance has been impacted by the new federal rules administered by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The report also revealed that 36% of all multicultural Americans, including AAHNPI and Black, know someone who Trump’s immigration policies have impacted.

Even 21% of non-multicultural voters said the new Republican immigration policies have impacted a family member, friend, or acquaintance.

These numbers can be higher now that we are publishing this article since many of Trump’s policies are still being implemented, having been stopped by a federal judge or waiting for Congress to approve the new budget.

On January 20th, President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) on immigration, including increasing border security, ending birthright citizenship, blocking the asylum petition at the border, and ending the long-time policy to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in “sensitive locations,” such as schools, churches, and hospitals.

Officials responsible for operations against undocumented immigrants, such as border czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have confirmed that any undocumented immigrants will be detained and deported.

Supporting a path to citizenship

The poll shows that 67% of multicultural voters support “reforming immigration policies to create a pathway to citizenship,” but 18% would rather “focus solely on strengthening border enforcement.”

Among Hispanics, 69% support immigration reform to create a path for citizenship.

Also, 61% of people support prioritizing humanitarian concerns when the U.S. Government addresses the U.S.-Mexico border.

But 24% that would rather focus solely on stopping unauthorized immigrants crossing the border.

To the question, “When thinking about the U.S.-Mexico border, which should be the government’s top priority?” one of the answer options was “addressing humanitarian concerns, such as improving conditions for migrants.”

The report indicates that 61% of multicultural voters support “both equally” in reference to humanitarian concerns and improving conditions for immigrants; the percentage increases to 63% among Hispanics.

The Trump Administration has not yet proposed immigration reform but has asked Congress for more budget to improve the policies to detain and deport undocumented people.

Republicans support immigration policies

There is a clear division among Hispanics who recognize themselves as Republicans, but they support less Trump’s immigration policies if they know someone impacted by the new rules.

“Hispanic Republicans that know someone impacted by Trump’s immigration policies are less supportive of the Trump Administration’s border security and immigration policies than those that do not know anyone personally impacted”, the report explains.

Voters were asked to indicate “how strongly you approve or disapprove” of many immigration policies, and 79% support the current policies on border security; 60% support the current policies blocking asylum claims and suspending refugee resettlement programs.

Also, 55% support the current attempt to end birthright citizenship; 56% support immigration enforcement efforts, including raids at schools, churches, and hospitals; 62% approve statements on targeting criminals for deportation but, in practice, detain non-criminals, and 71% support current enforcement of deportation.