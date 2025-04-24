De Kendrick Lamar a Bad Bunny: Lista de nominados de los American Music Awards 2025
La 51ª edición de los AMAs están cada vez más cerca, ¡te compartimos los nombres de los artistas que compiten para coronarse como ganadores!
Luego de mucho tiempo de espera, finalmente se ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados para la a 51ª edición de los American Music Awards (AMAs), ceremonia que será transmitida en vivo el próximo 26 de mayo a las 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT por CBS y estará disponible en streaming a través de Paramount+ en EE.UU.
A solo unos meses de encabezar el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LIX, el rapero Kendick Lamar se corona como el artista más nominado de la premiación con 10 categorías, entre ellas: Artista del Año, Álbum del Año, por “GNX”, y Canción del Año, por “Not Like Us”. Al estadounidense le sigue Post Malone con 8 nominaciones, así como Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey, con siete cada uno.
Los artistas latinos también pisan fuerte dentro de la premiación con representantes como Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Shakira y Young Miko, por mencionar algunos. Las categorías que están en juego son: Canción Latina Favorita, Álbum Latino Favorito, Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito, Artista Latina Femenina Favorita y Artista Latino Masculino Favorito.
Las votaciones permanecerán abiertas hasta el 15 de mayo a las 11:59 PM PT desde el sitio web oficial VoteAMAs.com. Quienes lo deseen, también podrán apoyar a su artista favorito en el perfil de Instagram de los AMAs.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados aquí:
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Nuevo artista del Año
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Álbum del Año
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción del Año
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Colaboración del Año
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Artista de Gira Favorito
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Video Musical Favorito
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista Pop Masculino Favorito
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Artista Pop Femenina Favorita
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Álbum Pop Favorito
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción Pop Favorita
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Gunna, one of wun
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
GloRilla, “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Artista Latina Femenina Favorita
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Álbum Latino Favorito
Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Canción Latina Favorita
Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Shakira, “Soltera”
Artista de Rock Favorito
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Álbum de Rock Favorito
Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
The Marías, Submarine
Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Canción de Rock Favorita
Green Day, “Dilemma”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Banda Sonora Favorita
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Artista de Afrobeats Favorito
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Artista de K-Pop Favorito
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
