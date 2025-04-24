De Kendrick Lamar a Bad Bunny: Lista de nominados de los American Music Awards 2025

Luego de mucho tiempo de espera, finalmente se ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados para la a 51ª edición de los American Music Awards (AMAs), ceremonia que será transmitida en vivo el próximo 26 de mayo a las 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT por CBS y estará disponible en streaming a través de Paramount+ en EE.UU.​

A solo unos meses de encabezar el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LIX, el rapero Kendick Lamar se corona como el artista más nominado de la premiación con 10 categorías, entre ellas: Artista del Año, Álbum del Año, por “GNX”, y Canción del Año, por “Not Like Us”. Al estadounidense le sigue Post Malone con 8 nominaciones, así como Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey, con siete cada uno.​

Los artistas latinos también pisan fuerte dentro de la premiación con representantes como Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Shakira y Young Miko, por mencionar algunos. Las categorías que están en juego son: Canción Latina Favorita, Álbum Latino Favorito, Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito, Artista Latina Femenina Favorita y Artista Latino Masculino Favorito.

Las votaciones permanecerán abiertas hasta el 15 de mayo a las 11:59 PM PT desde el sitio web oficial VoteAMAs.com. Quienes lo deseen, también podrán apoyar a su artista favorito en el perfil de Instagram de los AMAs.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados aquí:

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Nuevo artista del Año

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Álbum del Año

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx, Brat

Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Canción del Año

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier, “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Colaboración del Año

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Artista de Gira Favorito

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Video Musical Favorito

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Artista Pop Masculino Favorito

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Artista Pop Femenina Favorita

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Álbum Pop Favorito

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx, Brat

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Canción Pop Favorita

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop

Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Gunna, one of wun

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”

GloRilla, “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”

Artista Latino Masculino Favorito

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Artista Latina Femenina Favorita

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Álbum Latino Favorito

Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma, ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P, INCÓMODO

Canción Latina Favorita

Bad Bunny, “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Shakira, “Soltera”

Artista de Rock Favorito

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Álbum de Rock Favorito

Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel, 9 lives

The Marías, Submarine

Twenty One Pilots, Clancy

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Canción de Rock Favorita

Green Day, “Dilemma”

Hozier, “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

Myles Smith, “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”

Banda Sonora Favorita

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Artista de Afrobeats Favorito

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Artista de K-Pop Favorito

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

Seguir leyendo:

• Jennifer Lopez conducirá la entrega de los American Music Awards 2025

• Bad Bunny es el artista latino mejor pagado en la plataforma Spotify

• Se estrena el trailer de “Mañana Fue Muy Bonito”, el documental sobre Karol G