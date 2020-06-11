About Us

La Opinión was founded in 1926 in Los Angeles, California, to provide daily news and information to a growing Hispanic population. Its audience is active, involved and engaged.

Local and immigration information is at our core. But with our digital platforms we have National and International reach and we have broadened our coverage to topics that interest US Hispanics. La Opinión has over 20 million readers monthly worldwide through its digital platform and it is also the most-read print newspaper in Spanish in the United States.

La Opinión is the most prestigious Spanish-language media outlet in the United States. We follow strict editorial guidelines.

In 2019 we received the “Primero Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily” by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. The NAHP also recognized LaOpinion.com with a Silver Award for Outstanding Publication Website. In 2006, our accomplishments were recognized with the “José Ortega y Gasset Award” by Spain’s own prestigious newspaper, El País.

La Opinión is part of the ImpreMedia family of digital media outlets, which includes La Opinión, El Diario NY, La Raza, Solo Dinero and Para Ti Mujer, which together attract more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative and the McCormick Foundation.

Our offices are located at 915 Wilshire Blvd #915, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

If you want to reach our Newsroom please send an email to to redaccion@impremedia.com

If you want to advertise please find the contact information in this link.