BizWireTV’s Big Season Premiere Features a Sneak Peek at Some Super Bowl Ads and the Launch of Tomorrow’s Tech, Today

Featuring Café X Technologies, Febreze, Ford, GE, Intel, Kinestral
Technologies, The Kraft Heinz Company, Mr. Clean, Piaggio Group, raftr,
Ring, SoundHound, Verily, Walmart and The Wonderful Company
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$F #AcceleratorReport–On the latest BizWireTV,
catch all the new top products on The Launch Pad and see what’s
happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report,
featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
Now you can watch BizWireTV,
and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any
screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple
TV and iPhone+App+Store&index=5&md5=613136f701a7e6eebe638f897f68f140″ rel=”nofollow”>iPhone
App Store and Google
Play for Android devices.
Sponsored Headline:
Get
current with raftr: Former Yahoo! President Sue Decker launches new
conversation platform focused on unfolding stories
Top of the Wire is Super Bowl LI
Tom Brady stars in an Intel commercial set to air during the big game.
Febreze looks to celebrate the halftime bathroom break with their
first-ever Super Bowl ad.
Right before kickoff, viewers can expect an ad from Ford offering
solutions for mobility.
The Wonderful Company scores with two ads encouraging viewers to stay
healthy and hydrated.
Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending
stories of the week!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis
powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media
tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn
Rolling.
Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on
BizWireTV.com.
Featuring Café X Technologies, Febreze (NYSE:PG), Ford (NYSE:F), GE
(NYSE:GE), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Kinestral Technologies, The Kraft Heinz
Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Mr. Clean (NYSE:PG), Piaggio Group, raftr, Ring,
SoundHound, Verily, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and The Wonderful Company.
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire
Hathaway company, is the global leader in press
release distribution and regulatory
disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and
marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute
market-moving news and multimedia, host online
newsrooms and IR
websites, build content
marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide
audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target
markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news
organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory
authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading
online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network.
Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying
needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015,
Business Wire teamed
up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a weekly digital
video news program that features the top trending news releases that
cross the wire.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com
and Tempo,
the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on
Twitter: @businesswire
or on Facebook.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
Contacts
Business Wire
Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600