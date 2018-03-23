BizWireTV’s Big Season Premiere Features a Sneak Peek at Some Super Bowl Ads and the Launch of Tomorrow’s Tech, Today

@BizWireTV

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$F #AcceleratorReport–On the latest BizWireTV,

catch all the new top products on The Launch Pad and see what’s

happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report,

featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.





Now you can watch BizWireTV,

and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any

screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple

TV and iPhone+App+Store&index=5&md5=613136f701a7e6eebe638f897f68f140″ rel=”nofollow”>iPhone

App Store and Google

Play for Android devices.

Sponsored Headline:

Get

current with raftr: Former Yahoo! President Sue Decker launches new

conversation platform focused on unfolding stories

Top of the Wire is Super Bowl LI

Tom Brady stars in an Intel commercial set to air during the big game.

Febreze looks to celebrate the halftime bathroom break with their

first-ever Super Bowl ad.

Right before kickoff, viewers can expect an ad from Ford offering

solutions for mobility.

The Wonderful Company scores with two ads encouraging viewers to stay

healthy and hydrated.

Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending

stories of the week!

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis

powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media

tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn

Rolling.

Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on

BizWireTV.com.

Featuring Café X Technologies, Febreze (NYSE:PG), Ford (NYSE:F), GE

(NYSE:GE), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Kinestral Technologies, The Kraft Heinz

Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Mr. Clean (NYSE:PG), Piaggio Group, raftr, Ring,

SoundHound, Verily, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and The Wonderful Company.

