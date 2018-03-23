Global Law Firm Reed Smith Sponsors WIN Summit 2017

Unique Negotiation Event Coincides with International Women’s Day
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women’s Insights on the Art of Negotiation (WIN) Summit, the New
York-based conference dedicated to women and the art of negotiation, has
announced the addition of Reed
Smith — a global law firm that, for the last six years in a row,
has achieved the Women in Law Empowerment Forum’s highest ranking for
promoting and fairly compensating women — as a sponsor of its 2017
event.
“Whether at home or at the office, not a day goes by that I am not
negotiating something,” said Cindy
Minniti, managing partner of Reed Smith’s New York office and a
partner in the firm’s labor and employment group. “The truth is, in any
profession, negotiation is a skill that is essential to achieve results
on behalf of your company, your clients, and to advance your own career.
Not only are we sponsoring the WIN Summit again this year, but Reed
Smith is also proud to be sending some of our attorneys and clients to
this conference so they are empowered with training to better negotiate
on behalf of their businesses and themselves.”
WIN
Summit 2017 is scheduled for March 7 and 8 to coincide with
International Women’s Day. Professional women will gather to learn,
engage and grow through the negotiating skills and experiences of
educators, executives, business leaders and glass-ceiling breakers.
Speakers will include world-renowned instructors from leading
universities, including Harvard, Wharton, Columbia, and Chicago Booth as
well as respected voices from the business, public and legal sectors —
including Reed Smith.
“We are tremendously proud to have Reed Smith once again be our title
sponsor,” says Jack
Simony, Chairman, The
Negotiation Institute (TNI). “Their continuing commitment to
the advancement of women in the law and providing outstanding skills
training to their work force is unparalleled. Too often we find that
women’s initiatives are little more than a page on the corporate
website, Reed Smith puts their beliefs into action.”
The program will run on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 from
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Both days will include instruction, panel
discussion and breakout sessions. As it has done in the past, the event
will also coordinate with appropriate agencies to provide CLE credits
for attorneys and HR credits for qualifying Human Resources
professionals, with both disciplines expected to provide in excess of 10
credit hours.
Information regarding the agenda, registration, group discounts, or
sponsorship opportunities is available at www.winsummit.com
or at 212-796-5600.
About WIN Summit
Founded in 2015, WIN Summit is presented by Experiential Learning Events
LLC (ELE) in conjunction with The Negotiation Institute (TNI). ELE
creates and manages highly interactive learning summits that are content
driven and time efficient. Founded in 1966, TNI provides on-site
corporate training programs and public events designed to provide
executives a competitive advantage in today’s global marketplace. It is
the first and longest-running negotiation training organization in the
world. WIN is a unique professional development conference, tailored to
focus on women and negotiation skills. Designed as an advanced learning
event, it provides attendees important tools, techniques, and strategies
to achieve greater success on behalf of their organizations and clients,
as well as in their own careers. Registration and sponsorship
information is available through www.winsummit.com.
About Reed-Smith
Reed Smith is a global relationship law firm with more than 1,700
lawyers in 26 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the
Middle East. Founded in 1877, the firm represents leading international
businesses, from Fortune 100 corporations to mid-market and emerging
enterprises. Its lawyers provide litigation and other dispute resolution
services in multi-jurisdictional and other high-stakes matters; deliver
regulatory counsel; and execute the full range of strategic domestic and
cross-border transactions. Reed Smith is a preeminent advisor to
industries including financial services, life sciences, health care,
advertising, entertainment and media, shipping and transport, energy and
natural resources, real estate, manufacturing and technology, and
education. For more information, visit reedsmith.com.
