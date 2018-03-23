Global Law Firm Reed Smith Sponsors WIN Summit 2017

Unique Negotiation Event Coincides with International Women’s Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women’s Insights on the Art of Negotiation (WIN) Summit, the New

York-based conference dedicated to women and the art of negotiation, has

announced the addition of Reed

Smith — a global law firm that, for the last six years in a row,

has achieved the Women in Law Empowerment Forum’s highest ranking for

promoting and fairly compensating women — as a sponsor of its 2017

event.

“Whether at home or at the office, not a day goes by that I am not

negotiating something,” said Cindy

Minniti, managing partner of Reed Smith’s New York office and a

partner in the firm’s labor and employment group. “The truth is, in any

profession, negotiation is a skill that is essential to achieve results

on behalf of your company, your clients, and to advance your own career.

Not only are we sponsoring the WIN Summit again this year, but Reed

Smith is also proud to be sending some of our attorneys and clients to

this conference so they are empowered with training to better negotiate

on behalf of their businesses and themselves.”

WIN

Summit 2017 is scheduled for March 7 and 8 to coincide with

International Women’s Day. Professional women will gather to learn,

engage and grow through the negotiating skills and experiences of

educators, executives, business leaders and glass-ceiling breakers.

Speakers will include world-renowned instructors from leading

universities, including Harvard, Wharton, Columbia, and Chicago Booth as

well as respected voices from the business, public and legal sectors —

including Reed Smith.

“We are tremendously proud to have Reed Smith once again be our title

sponsor,” says Jack

Simony, Chairman, The

Negotiation Institute (TNI). “Their continuing commitment to

the advancement of women in the law and providing outstanding skills

training to their work force is unparalleled. Too often we find that

women’s initiatives are little more than a page on the corporate

website, Reed Smith puts their beliefs into action.”

The program will run on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 from

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Both days will include instruction, panel

discussion and breakout sessions. As it has done in the past, the event

will also coordinate with appropriate agencies to provide CLE credits

for attorneys and HR credits for qualifying Human Resources

professionals, with both disciplines expected to provide in excess of 10

credit hours.

Information regarding the agenda, registration, group discounts, or

sponsorship opportunities is available at www.winsummit.com

or at 212-796-5600.

About WIN Summit

Founded in 2015, WIN Summit is presented by Experiential Learning Events

LLC (ELE) in conjunction with The Negotiation Institute (TNI). ELE

creates and manages highly interactive learning summits that are content

driven and time efficient. Founded in 1966, TNI provides on-site

corporate training programs and public events designed to provide

executives a competitive advantage in today’s global marketplace. It is

the first and longest-running negotiation training organization in the

world. WIN is a unique professional development conference, tailored to

focus on women and negotiation skills. Designed as an advanced learning

event, it provides attendees important tools, techniques, and strategies

to achieve greater success on behalf of their organizations and clients,

as well as in their own careers. Registration and sponsorship

information is available through www.winsummit.com.

About Reed-Smith

Reed Smith is a global relationship law firm with more than 1,700

lawyers in 26 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the

Middle East. Founded in 1877, the firm represents leading international

businesses, from Fortune 100 corporations to mid-market and emerging

enterprises. Its lawyers provide litigation and other dispute resolution

services in multi-jurisdictional and other high-stakes matters; deliver

regulatory counsel; and execute the full range of strategic domestic and

cross-border transactions. Reed Smith is a preeminent advisor to

industries including financial services, life sciences, health care,

advertising, entertainment and media, shipping and transport, energy and

natural resources, real estate, manufacturing and technology, and

education. For more information, visit reedsmith.com.

Contacts

Media:

For WIN Summit

Josh Ginsburg, 646-964-4446

josh@gcomworks.com