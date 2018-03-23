Porter Airlines Announces 50% Increase in Flights to Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FlyML–Toronto travelers have discovered the ease of nonstop travel to Florida

cruises, beaches and attractions via Orlando Melbourne International

Airport (MLB) and Porter Airlines is responding with a near 50% increase

in flights and seat capacity.





Beginning on December 10, Porter is offering nonstop flights from

Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and MLB, increasing to twice-weekly service

from February 15th through March 22nd to the

beautiful seacoast destination.

Additionally, Porter is adding midweek flights on Wednesdays during the

high tourism season, and double flights on Saturdays during the Canadian

March Break. Introductory ticket prices are available via www.FlyPorter.com

and special packages at www.PorterEscapes.com.

“This is welcome news for Canadian travelers,” said Greg Donovan, AAE,

executive director of Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB).

“Based on a strong start last year, Porter Airlines is responding with

an earlier start and more flights. New mid-week flights will provide our

Canadian visitors with a quadrupling of itinerary options allowing for

shorter and longer stays in our beautiful tropical paradise.”

Porter Airlines was recently featured in Travel and Leisure magazine as

one of the top ten airlines in the world. They provide a premium

passenger experience, with spacious leather seating as well as

complimentary beer, wine, and snacks onboard every flight.

Tourism officials applaud the news. “Toronto is an important market for

tourists coming to Florida, and Porter Airlines is meeting the pent up

travel demand for premier nonstop service between Toronto and Melbourne

on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Eric Garvey, executive director of

Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism. “There’s no better –or quicker-

way to travel to the best beaches and attractions Florida has to offer.”

“We promised Porter Airlines that we would prove to be a great

alternative to congested Florida airports, and we have obviously

accomplished that objective,” said Jack Ryals, chairman of the Melbourne

Airport Authority.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) is the closest airport to

Port Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center and an hour from Orlando’s theme

parks. MLB is served by Porter Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American

Airlines, and Elite Airways with 3 runways, a 200,000 sq. ft. terminal,

and a 40,000 sq. ft. customs facility. Visit www.MLBair.com.

Porter Airlines vacation packages are available at www.PorterEscapes.com.

Visit www.FlyPorter.com

or call (888) 619-8622 for more information.

