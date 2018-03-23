Porter Airlines Announces 50% Increase in Flights to Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FlyML–Toronto travelers have discovered the ease of nonstop travel to Florida
cruises, beaches and attractions via Orlando Melbourne International
Airport (MLB) and Porter Airlines is responding with a near 50% increase
in flights and seat capacity.
Beginning on December 10, Porter is offering nonstop flights from
Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and MLB, increasing to twice-weekly service
from February 15th through March 22nd to the
beautiful seacoast destination.
Additionally, Porter is adding midweek flights on Wednesdays during the
high tourism season, and double flights on Saturdays during the Canadian
March Break. Introductory ticket prices are available via www.FlyPorter.com
and special packages at www.PorterEscapes.com.
“This is welcome news for Canadian travelers,” said Greg Donovan, AAE,
executive director of Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB).
“Based on a strong start last year, Porter Airlines is responding with
an earlier start and more flights. New mid-week flights will provide our
Canadian visitors with a quadrupling of itinerary options allowing for
shorter and longer stays in our beautiful tropical paradise.”
Porter Airlines was recently featured in Travel and Leisure magazine as
one of the top ten airlines in the world. They provide a premium
passenger experience, with spacious leather seating as well as
complimentary beer, wine, and snacks onboard every flight.
Tourism officials applaud the news. “Toronto is an important market for
tourists coming to Florida, and Porter Airlines is meeting the pent up
travel demand for premier nonstop service between Toronto and Melbourne
on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Eric Garvey, executive director of
Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism. “There’s no better –or quicker-
way to travel to the best beaches and attractions Florida has to offer.”
“We promised Porter Airlines that we would prove to be a great
alternative to congested Florida airports, and we have obviously
accomplished that objective,” said Jack Ryals, chairman of the Melbourne
Airport Authority.
Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) is the closest airport to
Port Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center and an hour from Orlando’s theme
parks. MLB is served by Porter Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American
Airlines, and Elite Airways with 3 runways, a 200,000 sq. ft. terminal,
and a 40,000 sq. ft. customs facility. Visit www.MLBair.com.
Porter Airlines vacation packages are available at www.PorterEscapes.com.
Visit www.FlyPorter.com
or call (888) 619-8622 for more information.
#FlyMLB
Contacts
MLB
Lori Booker, APR, 407-834-7777
PIO@MLBair.com
media@flyporter.com