Pre-Order a Free Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ on March 30 at U.S. Cellular with Qualifying Trade-In

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) is offering a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+

with a qualifying trade-in at no cost, starting with pre-orders on March

30 in store and online at www.uscellular.com.

All new lines of service and upgrades are eligible for the free device

with the trade-in, and those who don’t have a device to trade in can

receive a $100 promotional card at the time of purchase. The devices

will be available from U.S. Cellular in midnight black, arctic silver,

orchid gray, and combined with the company’s recently introduced Total

Plans with No Hidden Fees – with unlimited data starting as low as

$40 per line/month for four lines – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ customers

at U.S. Cellular will experience the best value in wireless.

Consumers who purchase either device between March 30 and April 20, 2017

will also be eligible to receive the new Samsung Gear VR virtual reality

headset and controller for free – an estimated $129.99 value. This

promotion will last for a limited time only, while supplies last, and

consumers can visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions

for more information.

“Samsung continues to be a leader in designing technology that enhances

people’s lives and businesses, and with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+,

they have once again created devices that show us the cutting-edge of

what is possible,” said Mark Vitale, director of device and strategy

management at U.S. Cellular. “To ensure that our customers can use these

devices to the fullest whenever and wherever they are, we continue to

invest in a fast and reliable 4G LTE network that keeps them connected

in places where other carriers don’t.”

The Samsung Galaxy S8 (5.8-inches)* and Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inches)* have

stunning Infinity Displays for immersive viewing experiences, and they

bring a new level of functionality and convenience for consumers and

businesses. With these devices, Samsung is introducing Bixby, an

intelligent interface that helps users get more out of their phone.

Bixby can intuitively navigate through a select set of apps, learning

the user’s preferences to offer more personalized suggestions.

Additional features include:

8 megapixel F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12 megapixel F1.7

Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur

photos with enhanced image processing

Near bezel-less design forms a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh-angles

buttons or harsh-angles

The industry's first 10nm chip, allowing for powerful performance and heightened speed and efficiency

heightened speed and efficiency

heightened speed and efficiency Samsung Knox defense-grade security platform; wide selection of

biometric technologies including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner

and facial recognition so users can select the method that works best

for them

Consumers and businesses who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy

S8+ from U.S. Cellular can now get unlimited data for as low as $40 per

line/month for four lines or just $60 per month for a single line with

autopay/paperless billing enrollment. The company’s new Total Plans

with No Hidden Fees – no activation fees, no monthly device

connection charges, no phone upgrade fees and no data overage fees –

include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited

data, and they include family discounts that reward customers when they

add additional lines.

New Equipment Installment Contract, Total Plan or Shared Connect

plan, Device Protection +, and credit approval required. Free Device is

executed via bill credit after 3rd bill. Qualifying smartphone

trade-in requirements: working condition, no cracked screens, Samsung

Galaxy S6 or later; iPhone 5s or later. Additional terms, conditions

and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details. 4G LTE service

may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S.

Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

*1 Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without

accounting for the rounded corners

About King Street Wireless, L.P.

King Street Wireless, L.P. is partnering with U.S. Cellular to deliver

high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular’s customers in most of its

markets. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, King Street Wireless

holds 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states. King Street is a

recognized leader in its community through its economic development and

philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the

United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading

innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The

Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and

a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives,

increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the

efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest

Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region,

according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality

Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE

speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail

stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos,

connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular,

Twitter.com/uscellular

and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

