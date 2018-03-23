Pre-Order a Free Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ on March 30 at U.S. Cellular with Qualifying Trade-In

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) is offering a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+
with a qualifying trade-in at no cost, starting with pre-orders on March
30 in store and online at www.uscellular.com.
All new lines of service and upgrades are eligible for the free device
with the trade-in, and those who don’t have a device to trade in can
receive a $100 promotional card at the time of purchase. The devices
will be available from U.S. Cellular in midnight black, arctic silver,
orchid gray, and combined with the company’s recently introduced Total
Plans with No Hidden Fees – with unlimited data starting as low as
$40 per line/month for four lines – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ customers
at U.S. Cellular will experience the best value in wireless.
Consumers who purchase either device between March 30 and April 20, 2017
will also be eligible to receive the new Samsung Gear VR virtual reality
headset and controller for free – an estimated $129.99 value. This
promotion will last for a limited time only, while supplies last, and
consumers can visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions
for more information.
“Samsung continues to be a leader in designing technology that enhances
people’s lives and businesses, and with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+,
they have once again created devices that show us the cutting-edge of
what is possible,” said Mark Vitale, director of device and strategy
management at U.S. Cellular. “To ensure that our customers can use these
devices to the fullest whenever and wherever they are, we continue to
invest in a fast and reliable 4G LTE network that keeps them connected
in places where other carriers don’t.”
The Samsung Galaxy S8 (5.8-inches)* and Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inches)* have
stunning Infinity Displays for immersive viewing experiences, and they
bring a new level of functionality and convenience for consumers and
businesses. With these devices, Samsung is introducing Bixby, an
intelligent interface that helps users get more out of their phone.
Bixby can intuitively navigate through a select set of apps, learning
the user’s preferences to offer more personalized suggestions.
Additional features include:
-
8 megapixel F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12 megapixel F1.7
Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur
photos with enhanced image processing
-
Near bezel-less design forms a smooth, continuous surface with no
buttons or harsh-angles
-
The industry’s first 10nm chip, allowing for powerful performance and
heightened speed and efficiency
-
Samsung Knox defense-grade security platform; wide selection of
biometric technologies including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner
and facial recognition so users can select the method that works best
for them
Consumers and businesses who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy
S8+ from U.S. Cellular can now get unlimited data for as low as $40 per
line/month for four lines or just $60 per month for a single line with
autopay/paperless billing enrollment. The company’s new Total Plans
with No Hidden Fees – no activation fees, no monthly device
connection charges, no phone upgrade fees and no data overage fees –
include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited
data, and they include family discounts that reward customers when they
add additional lines.
New Equipment Installment Contract, Total Plan or Shared Connect
plan, Device Protection +, and credit approval required. Free Device is
executed via bill credit after 3rd bill. Qualifying smartphone
trade-in requirements: working condition, no cracked screens, Samsung
Galaxy S6 or later; iPhone 5s or later. Additional terms, conditions
and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details. 4G LTE service
may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S.
Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.
*1 Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without
accounting for the rounded corners
