Riders® by Lee® Launches Revolutionary Bounce Back Denim

Newest innovation features smart denim that moves with the body while
maintaining its shape
GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riders®
by Lee®, a lifestyle apparel brand for women offered at
affordable prices, today announced the launch of its newest innovation – Bounce
Back Denim. Debuting in stores nationwide this fall, this innovative
denim offers stretch that “bounces back,” never losing its shape.
Unlike other stretch fabrics that eventually bag out by the end of the
day, Bounce Back Denim offers incredible recovery. Through the
combination of high stretch fibers and technical fabric construction,
Bounce Back Denim fits amazingly, moves comfortably, and never loses its
shape.
“We pride ourselves on designing clothing that allows women to look and
feel their best. Women want to be comfortable, but don’t want to
sacrifice looking great. This premium collection of jeans allows us to
meet and exceed that need by providing them with smart denim featuring a
comfortable fit that bounces back even after hours of wear,” said Joyce
Markwell, vice president of merchandising for Riders by Lee. “No matter
where her day takes her – whether at work or at play – Bounce Back Denim
is made to move and to look just as great at the end of the day as it
did at the beginning.”
Riders by Lee conducted extensive fit and concept testing with over 700
women of all shapes and sizes, offering them the chance to wear Bounce
Back Denim – bending, flexing, stretching and moving throughout their
day. Women were delighted that Bounce Back kept the promise of being the
“No Bag. No Sag.” denim.
Bounce Back Denim is available in three mid-rise styles – skinny, slim
straight and slim boot – in a variety of light, mid and dark denim
washes, as well as in black. Like all Riders by Lee styles, Bounce Back
Denim retails for around $20 at value-minded retailers nationwide.
In addition to Bounce Back Denim, Riders by Lee’s fall 2016 line also
features classic denim styles, casual pants, on-the-go comfort options,
fashionable tops and a variety of plus-sized styles.
About the Riders®
by Lee®
brand
The Riders® by Lee® brand is known for affordable,
fashionable and innovative clothes for women of all ages, shapes and
sizes. Retailing for around $20, the styles are developed to fit real
women’s bodies and provide the fit solutions specific to their
individual needs. Riders® by Lee® jeans, casuals
and tops are available at value-minded retailers nationwide. For more
information about Riders® by Lee® or to locate a
retailer, visit www.RiderbyLee.com
or call 1.800.874.3370.
Riders® by Lee® is owned by VF Corporation (NYSE:
VFC), which is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing and
distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The
company’s highly diversified portfolio of powerful brands spans numerous
geographies, product categories, consumer demographics and sales
channels, giving VF a unique industry position and the ability to create
sustainable, long-term growth for our customers and shareholders. The
company’s largest brands are The North Face®, Vans®, Timberland®,
Wrangler®, Lee® and Nautica®. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.
