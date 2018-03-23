Riders® by Lee® Launches Revolutionary Bounce Back Denim

Newest innovation features smart denim that moves with the body while

maintaining its shape

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riders®

by Lee®, a lifestyle apparel brand for women offered at

affordable prices, today announced the launch of its newest innovation – Bounce

Back Denim. Debuting in stores nationwide this fall, this innovative

denim offers stretch that “bounces back,” never losing its shape.

Unlike other stretch fabrics that eventually bag out by the end of the

day, Bounce Back Denim offers incredible recovery. Through the

combination of high stretch fibers and technical fabric construction,

Bounce Back Denim fits amazingly, moves comfortably, and never loses its

shape.

“We pride ourselves on designing clothing that allows women to look and

feel their best. Women want to be comfortable, but don’t want to

sacrifice looking great. This premium collection of jeans allows us to

meet and exceed that need by providing them with smart denim featuring a

comfortable fit that bounces back even after hours of wear,” said Joyce

Markwell, vice president of merchandising for Riders by Lee. “No matter

where her day takes her – whether at work or at play – Bounce Back Denim

is made to move and to look just as great at the end of the day as it

did at the beginning.”

Riders by Lee conducted extensive fit and concept testing with over 700

women of all shapes and sizes, offering them the chance to wear Bounce

Back Denim – bending, flexing, stretching and moving throughout their

day. Women were delighted that Bounce Back kept the promise of being the

“No Bag. No Sag.” denim.

Bounce Back Denim is available in three mid-rise styles – skinny, slim

straight and slim boot – in a variety of light, mid and dark denim

washes, as well as in black. Like all Riders by Lee styles, Bounce Back

Denim retails for around $20 at value-minded retailers nationwide.

In addition to Bounce Back Denim, Riders by Lee’s fall 2016 line also

features classic denim styles, casual pants, on-the-go comfort options,

fashionable tops and a variety of plus-sized styles.

About the Riders®

by Lee®

brand

The Riders® by Lee® brand is known for affordable,

fashionable and innovative clothes for women of all ages, shapes and

sizes. Retailing for around $20, the styles are developed to fit real

women’s bodies and provide the fit solutions specific to their

individual needs. Riders® by Lee® jeans, casuals

and tops are available at value-minded retailers nationwide. For more

information about Riders® by Lee® or to locate a

retailer, visit www.RiderbyLee.com

or call 1.800.874.3370.

Riders® by Lee® is owned by VF Corporation (NYSE:

VFC), which is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing and

distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The

company’s highly diversified portfolio of powerful brands spans numerous

geographies, product categories, consumer demographics and sales

channels, giving VF a unique industry position and the ability to create

sustainable, long-term growth for our customers and shareholders. The

company’s largest brands are The North Face®, Vans®, Timberland®,

Wrangler®, Lee® and Nautica®. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.

