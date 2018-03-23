Valassis Calls on Businesses and Consumers to Help Locate and Recover Missing Children

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On National Missing Children’s Day, Valassis

reminds the public to look at the names and faces of missing children in

its continued effort to bring them home safely.

Observed on May 25 each year, National

Missing Children’s Day honors the commitment to help locate and

recover missing children by reminding parents, guardians, families and

communities that every child deserves a safe childhood. It has been

observed since 1983 by proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.

“National Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder to both consumers

and businesses to raise awareness for cause marketing initiatives that

can have an extremely positive impact,” said John F. Clark, president

and CEO, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“Research has shown that consumers prefer brands that are committed to

positive social and environmental impact. With this in mind, companies

can fight for an important cause, such as missing children, while

increasing customer loyalty and employee morale.”

In a joint effort with the NCMEC

and U.S. Postal Service, Valassis’ Have

You Seen Me?® photo program reaches millions of

households each week in print, online and via a mobile app. The program

has delivered hope to missing children and their families since 1985 and

to date, 158 children have been recovered as a direct result. Valassis

leverages the targeting and reach of its products to feature the photos

of missing children where there is the greatest opportunity for a

recovery.

“With Valassis’ extensive and targeted reach, we are proud to engage

audiences on this critical cause,” said Victor Nichols, CEO of

Valassis. “As we look to bring home missing children, we’ll continue

to raise awareness across both digital and print channels, spreading the

program’s mission to those who can help make a difference.”

For more information about this program, visit NCMEC at: www.missingkids.org.

If you know the whereabouts of a missing child, call NCMEC’s 24-hour

hotline at: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

