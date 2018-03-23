Valassis Calls on Businesses and Consumers to Help Locate and Recover Missing Children

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On National Missing Children’s Day, Valassis
reminds the public to look at the names and faces of missing children in
its continued effort to bring them home safely.
Observed on May 25 each year, National
Missing Children’s Day honors the commitment to help locate and
recover missing children by reminding parents, guardians, families and
communities that every child deserves a safe childhood. It has been
observed since 1983 by proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
“National Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder to both consumers
and businesses to raise awareness for cause marketing initiatives that
can have an extremely positive impact,” said John F. Clark, president
and CEO, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
“Research has shown that consumers prefer brands that are committed to
positive social and environmental impact. With this in mind, companies
can fight for an important cause, such as missing children, while
increasing customer loyalty and employee morale.”
In a joint effort with the NCMEC
and U.S. Postal Service, Valassis’ Have
You Seen Me?® photo program reaches millions of
households each week in print, online and via a mobile app. The program
has delivered hope to missing children and their families since 1985 and
to date, 158 children have been recovered as a direct result. Valassis
leverages the targeting and reach of its products to feature the photos
of missing children where there is the greatest opportunity for a
recovery.
“With Valassis’ extensive and targeted reach, we are proud to engage
audiences on this critical cause,” said Victor Nichols, CEO of
Valassis. “As we look to bring home missing children, we’ll continue
to raise awareness across both digital and print channels, spreading the
program’s mission to those who can help make a difference.”
For more information about this program, visit NCMEC at: www.missingkids.org.
If you know the whereabouts of a missing child, call NCMEC’s 24-hour
hotline at: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
