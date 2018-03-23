Zmags Shows Retailers the Way to Shoppable Content at eTail West

Brian Rigney Joins Panel to Share Insight on Driving Ecommerce
Traffic and Conversions
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zmags,
the shoppable content company, today announced plans to showcase its Publicator
and Creator
platforms in booth 916 at the upcoming eTail
West 2016 conference in Palm Springs, Calif., running February
22-25, 2016. Demonstrations will show retailers how to easily create and
rapidly publish engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase
user engagement and conversions.
Zmags CEO Brian Rigney will also join fellow retail and marketing
executives on The Shifting Fundamentals of Ecommerce panel “Making
the Ecommerce Experience a Content Experience to Drive Traffic and
Conversions.” The convergence of content and commerce is simplifying
the path to purchase and shortening the sales cycle. This session will
cover how brands can balance both content and commerce to drive revenue.
Attendees will hear first-hand accounts from retailers that have seen
success through the creation and management of content and will learn
where to effectively integrate content into the ecommerce experience,
how to create content that is easily digestible by consumers, and how to
use content to retain customers and more.
|
What:
|eTail West 2016 Content Panel Discussion
|
Making the Ecommerce Experience a Content Experience to Drive
Traffic and Conversions
|
Who:
|
Brian Rigney, CEO, Zmags
|
Nick Fairbairn, Sr. Director Acquisition Marketing, Dollar
|
Jean-Marx Mantilla, Vice President of Digital Marketing, APMEX
|
Morgan Chemij, Director NA Marketing, Hewlett-Packard
|
|
Moderator: Eldar Sadikov, Founder and CEO, Jetlore
|
When:
|Tuesday, February 23, 2016; 3:50 p.m. Pacific time
|
Register:
Click
to tweet this news.
For more information on Zmags, please visit http://zmags.com
and follow the company on LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter.
About Zmags
Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and
ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the
engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and
conversions. The Zmags Creator and Publicator platforms enable these
experiences without the need to write a single line of code. Over 1,500
of today’s leading brands, including New York & Company, Nike, Neiman
Marcus, Marks & Spencer, Godiva, Pier 1 Imports, Ethan Allen, Ralph
Lauren, Hugo Boss and many more, trust Zmags to help them instantly
connect with their customers. The company is headquartered in Boston
with offices in London and Copenhagen. For more information on Zmags,
please visit http://zmags.com
and follow the company on LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter.
Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other
brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective companies.
Tags: Zmags, eTail West, Creator, Publicator, fashion, apparel, retail,
ecommerce, customer engagement, marketing, content marketing, digital
publishing, customer experience, website design
Contacts
TECHMarket Communications
Dottie O’Rourke, 650-344-1260
Zmags@TECHMarket.com