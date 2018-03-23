Zmags Shows Retailers the Way to Shoppable Content at eTail West

Brian Rigney Joins Panel to Share Insight on Driving Ecommerce

Traffic and Conversions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zmags,

the shoppable content company, today announced plans to showcase its Publicator

and Creator

platforms in booth 916 at the upcoming eTail

West 2016 conference in Palm Springs, Calif., running February

22-25, 2016. Demonstrations will show retailers how to easily create and

rapidly publish engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase

user engagement and conversions.

Zmags CEO Brian Rigney will also join fellow retail and marketing

executives on The Shifting Fundamentals of Ecommerce panel “Making

the Ecommerce Experience a Content Experience to Drive Traffic and

Conversions.” The convergence of content and commerce is simplifying

the path to purchase and shortening the sales cycle. This session will

cover how brands can balance both content and commerce to drive revenue.

Attendees will hear first-hand accounts from retailers that have seen

success through the creation and management of content and will learn

where to effectively integrate content into the ecommerce experience,

how to create content that is easily digestible by consumers, and how to

use content to retain customers and more.

What: eTail West 2016 Content Panel Discussion Making the Ecommerce Experience a Content Experience to Drive

Traffic and Conversions Who: Brian Rigney, CEO, Zmags Nick Fairbairn, Sr. Director Acquisition Marketing, Dollar

Shave Club Jean-Marx Mantilla, Vice President of Digital Marketing, APMEX Morgan Chemij, Director NA Marketing, Hewlett-Packard Moderator: Eldar Sadikov, Founder and CEO, Jetlore When: Tuesday, February 23, 2016; 3:50 p.m. Pacific time Register: https://register.wbresearch.com/

About Zmags

Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and

ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the

engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and

conversions. The Zmags Creator and Publicator platforms enable these

experiences without the need to write a single line of code. Over 1,500

of today’s leading brands, including New York & Company, Nike, Neiman

Marcus, Marks & Spencer, Godiva, Pier 1 Imports, Ethan Allen, Ralph

Lauren, Hugo Boss and many more, trust Zmags to help them instantly

connect with their customers. The company is headquartered in Boston

with offices in London and Copenhagen. For more information on Zmags,

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other

brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of

their respective companies.

Contacts

TECHMarket Communications

Dottie O’Rourke, 650-344-1260

Zmags@TECHMarket.com