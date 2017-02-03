Viernes 03 de Febrero 2017

Fotos: Jennifer López tiene una doble en Miss Universo

Aseguran que una de las finalistas al concurso guarda un increíble parecido con la cantante del Bronx

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a La Opinión en Facebook

Fotos: Jennifer López tiene una doble en Miss Universo
Por: Redacción

Aunque no se hizo con la corona de Miss Universo, la candidata de Haití, Raquel Pellisier, se está convirtiendo en una sensación viral por su gran parecido con Jennifer López.

Además de sus rasgos que recuerdan a la cantante del Bronx, lo poco que se conoce de Pellisier, de 25 años, es que quedó entre las tres finalistas en el popular certamen de belleza y que antes de presentarse al concurso era estudiante de optometría.

jlo-raquel-pellisier

¿No le ven el parecido? Aquí tienen más pruebas:

 

 

Te recomendamos

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

LO MÁS VISTO

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

Encuentra lo que necesitas

Guía Comunitaria