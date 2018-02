Congreso evitó crisis del gobierno pero dejó colgados a Dreamers

CHIRLA thanks Leader @NancyPelosi for her strength and resilience during her filibuster efforts on the floor.

She just broke a 109 year-old record for the longest House floor speech after speaking about immigration non-stop (in heels!) for over 8 hours. ✊🏽#GoNancyGo #Slay pic.twitter.com/PBzND0zaXX

— CHIRLA #cleanDREAMAct (@CHIRLA) February 8, 2018