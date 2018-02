Lena Dunham revela por qué se sometió a una histerectomía a los 31 años

A beautiful article by Lena, who has just undergone a full hysterectomy at just 31 for a chance at life free from pain. In the article she talks about living a life full of prodding and poking, 40+ ultrasounds and merely surviving on strong painkillers. She opens up about the struggle we all face with conceiving and how she dealt with coming to terms with the fact that for most endometriosis sufferers; we will never carry children naturally and even if we did she rightly says; “With pain like this, I will never be able to be anyone’s mother. Even if I could get pregnant, there’s nothing I can offer.” While hysterectomy nor pregnancy is a complete guaranteed 100% cure for people with endometriosis it is probably what is called “the end of the line” option, when all other treatments and medications have been tried. Lena writes openly and honestly about her struggle and freely admits she has no idea if her hysterectomy will be the cure but says “My family just wants to see me happy again” and isn’t that the truth? Her story in Vogue resonates with me and the struggles I have been through and I’m only 24 and I think that says enough…. #endometriosis #endometriosisawareness #chronicillness #chronicpain #vogue #lenadunham

