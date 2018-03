Estados bajo control republicano perderían fondos y representación política si hay bajo conteo en Censo de 2020

#POTUS decision to include a citizenship question in the #census2020 will scare away millions from participating skewing the results & costing #TX billions of federal funds. #TX was also supposed to pick up three seats in Congress after next #Census but this could cost us one. https://t.co/TDMM4eVYFo

— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 29, 2018