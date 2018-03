La ola de ataques personales contra Emma González, la desafiante estudiante sobreviviente del tiroteo de Parkland en Estados Unidos

“I decided to cut my hair because it was a pain in the neck, if you’ll forgive the pun. It was really hot all the time; it was very cumbersome and very heavy, leading to a lot of headaches. It was expensive to keep it up, and as prom time came around, I figured it would be cheaper to not have to worry about doing my hair. The more my parents said no, the more I wanted it. Actually, I even made a powerpoint in order to convince them that I should do it. I figured I would look really good with it, and I do. So, it all worked out fine.”

A post shared by Humans of Stoneman Douglas (@humansofmsd) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:31am PST