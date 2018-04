¿Te das cuenta qué está mal en esta foto tomada en un aterrizaje de emergencia?

PEOPLE: Listen to your flight attendants! ALMOST EVERYONE in this photo from @SouthwestAir #SWA1380 today is wearing their mask WRONG. Put down the phone, stop with the selfies.. and LISTEN. **Cover your NOSE & MOUTH. #crewlife #psa #listen #travel #news #wn1380 pic.twitter.com/4b14lZulGm

— Bobby Laurie (@BobbyLaurie) April 17, 2018