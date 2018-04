Crímenes contra musulmanes aumentaron en 15% en 2017, dice informe

Breaking: According to #CAIR's annual civil rights report released today, Anti-Muslim Bias incidents nationwide increased by 17% in 2017 vs. 2016.

Hate crimes targeting Muslims also increased by 15%.#Trump's Anti-Muslim rhetoric was cited as a cause for these increases. pic.twitter.com/7cfrHjejGr

— Nihad Awad نهاد عوض (@NihadAwad) April 23, 2018