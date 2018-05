BuenosDíasLA: ‘Ciudad y cosmos: Las Artes de Teotihuacán’ revela secretos de una civilización

Edna Chavez USC Rose Garden 2018 Chavez turns 18 on Sunday! The last portrait is of her with her mother. It is a privilege to know you Edna and you are a joy to be around. 💕 I first heard her speech at March for Our Lives in D.C. and was instantly impacted by her courage to speak on the criminalization of brown and black youth. She spoke on the loss of her own brother and how gun violence is impacting our communities beyond the mainstream narratives. We are working on something special…coming soon! #inlakech #taurus #Quiché #Guatemalteca #SouthCentral #EdnaChavez

A post shared by arlene mejorado (@ari.mejorado) on May 11, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT