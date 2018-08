Georgina Rodríguez, novia de Cristiano Ronaldo, brilla en Venecia entre encajes y transparencias

I would love to share with all of you my experience and arrival at the Venice Film Festival today. It takes place in Lido a beautiful small island very close to Venezia, Italy. I would like to give many thanks to @twinsetofficial for having me and I would also like to take this chance and thank all of you for your love and support. ❤️

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 29, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT