La disculpa de un obispo por “tocar” a Ariana Grande en el funeral de Aretha Franklin

I think every woman can look at Ariana Grande's face and body language and viscerally feel what she's feeling. The tension. The nervous laughter. Not wanting to make a scene or make him angry. Every woman knows this feeling.

But google her and everyone's talking about her dress. https://t.co/VYikD43RnM

— Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) September 1, 2018