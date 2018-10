Sacerdotes piden Jeff Sessions compasión por el prójimo… y los vigilantes los sacan de evento

A religious leader just interrupted Jeff Sessions and recited Matthew 25:42—43:

"I was hungry and you did not feed me. I was a stranger and you did not welcome me."

He was removed by police.

Another religious leader defended him.

He was also removed.pic.twitter.com/2dRJtpe7AL

— 👻low voter turnout💀 (@JordanUhl) October 29, 2018