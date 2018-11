Extrañas ondas pasaron por todo el planeta y nadie sabe por qué

For anyone following the strange long period (~16s), long duration (~20min) large tremors (detected globally) that occurred offshore #Mayotte last week, new info has been released!

Note: mostly in French. Being interpreted as a possible ~1.3km3 emptying of magma chamber. https://t.co/9iVcbEolOk

— Mark Tingay (@CriticalStress_) November 19, 2018