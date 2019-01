Hallan con vida joven desaparecida hace 87 días después de asesinato de sus padres

#RECOVERED

NCMEC is overjoyed by the news that 13–year-old Jayme Closs from Barron, Wisconsin, has been located ALIVE after nearly 3 months, according to law enforcement

We applaud @bcsheriff and Douglas County Sheriff for their exhaustive search to bring her home! #Hope💛 pic.twitter.com/SuYwt4ePxp

