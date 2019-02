Pronóstico de lluvia y nieve en California para este fin de semana

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountains of LA/Ventura/SBA counties from 10 pm this evening through noon Sat. Snow levels 3500-4500 feet with 2-6 inches of snow possible above 4500 feet and lighter accumulations down to 3500 feet. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 8, 2019