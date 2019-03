Jennifer López: bella y sexy bajo la lluvia

View this post on Instagram

The best gift I could ever win was to have you as my idol, my greatest pride in saying that I am #Jlovers ❤️❤️❤️ . The world has so many beautiful things does not it? "Yeah, but I still have not found anything that's as beautiful as YOU." 😍 @jlo @arod . . #Jlo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #Jennefromtheblock #JloBrasil #Jlovers #JennyFromTheBlock #Jrod #Jlodancers #MaxAndEmme #JenniferLopezForever #AlexRodriguez #WorldOfDance #Arod #ShadesOfBlue #SecondAct #JloVegas #AlliHave #Jloxlnglot #Elanillo #Dinero #TeGuste #Limitless #JloxNiyamasol #JloxKohls #Instalove #Instagood