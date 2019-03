Sale del centro de detención y cuenta en video la mala asistencia a su bebé enfermo

Listen to these words. 4 months since leaving home. Held at the Karnes Detention center for 23 days with his one year old, who was sick. "He kept coughing, he still coughs." This family is only free because of the pressure y'all applied.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

