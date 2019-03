Audi obsequia autos eléctricos a jugadores del Real Madrid

View this post on Instagram

𝘌𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 ⚡ Real Madrid x Audi e-tron . . @audi_football @realmadrid . . .I got to work with a great team and then earth friendly electric car that looks dope what could be better Real Madrid or a group of great guys so nice down to earth had the best Experience . . . . . . #realmadrid #audi #davidlachapelle #futbol