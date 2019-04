Hallan a una mujer muerta en su casa en Arcadia. La policía busca su carro robado

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?

We need your help locating this white 2005 Lexus RX 300 CA Lic 5LOG473.

If you see it or know where it is, call 9-1-1.

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Detectives Assist Arcadia PD w/ Murder Investigation, 300blk E Forest Av, Arcadia https://t.co/Ccmtt8NcwS pic.twitter.com/850rlKSJhk

— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 10, 2019