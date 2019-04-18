¿Meghan Markle maneja personalmente la cuenta de Instagram de los duques de Sussex?

Cuando el compromiso del príncipe Harry con Meghan Markle se hizo por fin oficial, la hasta entonces actriz tuvo que cerrar sus perfiles en las redes sociales, que actualizaba con mucha frecuencia, y despedirse del blog The Tig que había creado para hablar de su pasión por la moda, los viajes y la cocina.
Sin embargo, hay quien sospecha que la duquesa de Sussex no ha renunciado por completo a su antigua vocación de influencer, para la que contaba con un gran talento, todo sea dicho.
En las últimas semanas su marido y ella han abierto su propio perfil de Instagram para documentar su agenda oficial y sus actividades humanitarias, y seguir distanciándose así del núcleo duro que hasta ahora habían formado junto a los duques de Cambridge. Su cuenta consiguió batir récords, al alcanzar el millón de seguidores en menos de seis horas, y desde entonces no ha dejado de crecer, un éxito en el que Meghan podría tener algo que ver.
La última publicación que se ha compartido en ese perfil para informar del impacto de los donativos realizados a distintas organizaciones en nombre del futuro bebé Sussex, en lugar de los tradicionales regalos, ha llamado la atención de muchos al emplear expresiones más propias del inglés norteamericano, donde pasó la mayor parte de su vida Meghan Markle, que del lenguaje británico utilizado en los canales de la familia real.
En el texto, por ejemplo, el término americano ‘diapers’ sustituye al inglés ‘nappies’ para referirse a los pañales donados a distintas fundaciones de ayuda a la infancia, y se escribe ‘organization’ y ‘energized’ con una zeta en lugar de una ese, como es la norma en su país de adopción.
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Aunque resulta inusual que los royals tengan o manejen cuentas en la esfera virtual, también es cierto que la esposa del príncipe Enrique ha sorprendido -y a veces indignado- al personal de palacio por la forma práctica con que ha afrontado su papel institucional y su deseo de implicarse a fondo en todos los proyectos que aborda, lo que bien podría haber aplicado a las redes sociales que comparte con su marido.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️