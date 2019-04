CHIRLA lanza campaña para no temer a pregunta de ciudadanía en Censo 2020

The #Census2020 is more than just a head count. It is a determination of our democracy & tells the story of who we are as a country.

Many thanks to @CHIRLA for being a trusted messenger & for leading the #ContamosContigo campaign to ensure our communities are properly counted. pic.twitter.com/CNctc5iYVB

— Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) April 22, 2019