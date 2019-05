Accidente en autopista 60 causa cierre de carriles y tráfico colosal

SIGALERT UPDATE (1) IN AVOCADO HEIGHTS: E/B SR-60 JWO CROSSROADS PKWY, HOV,#1,2,3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO AN OVERTURNED BIG RIG (TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED OFF AT CROSSROADS PKWY)

— CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 3, 2019