Yanet García, la chica más sexy del clima, encendió el fin de semana con un bikini negro en la piscina

Yanet García agradeció con mucho cariño a sus fans todo el amor que le han dado y les compartió una foto muy ardiente en la que aparece en bikini y dentro de la alberca.
Con más de 82,000 likes la chica del clima dejó sin habla a sus seguidores, pues una vez más volvió a lucir su ya famoso trasero el cual le ha dado gran popularidad en Instagram.
Además la guapa mujer apareció con los globos de gas dorados con los cuales agradeció el haber llegado a los diez millones de fans hace unos días.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS 🎉 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝🏻✨#NeverGiveUp
Cabe mencionar que la regiomontana acaba de hacer su gran debut en la obra de teatro El Tenorio Cómico a lado de Raúl Araiza y otros famosos, quienes ayudaron a Yanet en su preparación.