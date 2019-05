Video: Esta mujer intentó secuestrar a un niño de 4 años en sur de Los Ángeles

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn

