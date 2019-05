Poderosos tornados causan daños en Nebraska, Kansas y Texas

Monday, 20 May 2019 could be a higher-end severe weather day. Only the 18th time @NWSSPC has issued a Day 3 Moderate Risk. Last time it was issued was on 07 May 2015.

Stay weather aware this weekend and be prepared for severe weather on Monday if you live in the southern Plains pic.twitter.com/KoDrtPD1zN

— Patrick Marsh (@pmarshwx) May 18, 2019