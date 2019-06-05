Modelo capta aterrador ataque de pánico que vivió para generar conciencia sobre Instagram

Cuando visitas en Instagram los perfiles de gente famosa o de influencers puede que pienses que por lo que publican, son personas que son total y plenamente felices al tener la vida resuelta, cosa que no siempre es así.
Para muestra de ello está el caso de la modelo malayo estadounidense llamada Kharina Kharuddin, quien tiene más de 93,000 seguidores en Instagram y quien quiso mostrarle a todos los usuarios de esta red social que lo que pueden ver ahí publicado no tiene nada que ver con la vida real.
View this post on Instagram
Incase you were wondering, my friend Jimmy gave me these shoes… 👠👠 . . . Thanks @faycemy for having me at your launch party yesterday. I had a blast and finished your buffet line. Oops! My bad! Hahaha 😂😂 Go check out their new #watermelonfacemask @faycemy 🍉🍉 #launchparty #event #ad
Kharina compartió en esta plataforma un video en donde justamente se le puede ver en el momento exacto en el que está padeciendo uno de los peores ataques de pánico que haya podido experimentar en su vida. Esto con la finalidad de hacer conciencia entre los demás de las terribles experiencias que viven todas esas personas que al igual que ella, tienen severos problemas de ansiedad.
View this post on Instagram
⚠️WARNING! VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!⚠️ No, this is NOT an act, this is REAL LIFE. This was me earlier having one of THE WORST panic attacks I’d ever had that happened to be caught on camera. Why I had this attack isn’t important so I’ll leave that bit out. I’m posting this not for attention or sympathy, but because I have been given this platform on instagram and would like to do some good with it. You guys see most of my life as rainbows and sunshine (cuz no one likes to post the bad parts anyways) , however this is my reality. Constantly having anxiety and being fine one minute, and like this the next. I try to post as much as I can about mental health to bring AWARENESS to it because it is REAL, and is not taught very well in Malaysia, however I have never been able to show you guys until now. I didn’t choose this, I do not want it, and it’s a horrible thing to be constantly fighting a battle no one knows about or sees that’s in your head 24/7 and constantly feeling like a crazy person. It burdens not only you, but the people around you & yet all you can do is apologize when you yourself don’t even want it which is one of the worst feelings ever. I’m very lucky to have a great support system around me that loves & takes good care of me in times like these, however not everyone is as lucky as I am… and so this post is to remind those who suffer from it that you ARE NOT ALONE, & to hopefully bring awareness to the people who don’t know/understand mental illnesses. If I can enlighten even 1 person by posting this, I’ll be happy and will feel like I have used this platform to do something useful & good instead of just for selfish nonsensical reasons. I may or may not delete this, but I just thought that after everything today, & the fact that someone had actually gotten this on camera, that it felt almost like it was my duty to do some good with it. I hope if someone you know has any form of mental health illness that you try your best to be patient with them time & time again which I know can be hard, but is sometimes the best or only thing you can do for that person… to just try your best to understand, and just BE THERE. ❤️❤️ #mentalhealthawareness
“Estoy publicando esto no por atención o simpatía, sino porque me han dado esta plataforma en Instagram y me gustaría hacer algo bueno con ella. Ustedes ven la mayor parte de mi vida como arco iris y sol (porque a nadie le gusta publicar las partes malas), sin embargo, esta es mi realidad”, escribió la modelo.
“No elegí esto, no lo quiero, y es una cosa horrible estar luchando constantemente en una batalla que nadie conoce o ve que está en tu cabeza las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, y sentirte como una persona loca… Si puedo iluminar incluso a 1 persona publicando esto, seré feliz y sentiré que he usado esta plataforma para hacer algo útil y bueno en lugar de solo por razones egoístas y sin sentido”, agregó.
El video ha generado muchos comentarios pues se hizo viral; supera ya las 410,000 reproducciones y Kharuddin ha recbido un sinfín de comentarios positivos al ser tan valiente por compartir un tema delicado pero que deja ver que es como cualquier otro ser humano.