VIDEOS: Tornado sacudió anoche Nueva Jersey, cerca de Filadelfia

The NWS has confirmed a #tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, NJ at 8:16PM. This is video out of Wenonah, NJ that shows rotating winds and looks like a tornado trying to form (video credit: Hope Hinkson) #TORNADOWARNING pic.twitter.com/7taKgo9S60

— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) June 14, 2019