Houston: Presunto conductor ebrio choca contra patrulla de policía

Our Deputy who was struck this morning by a suspected drunk driver in the 1800 block of the N. Sam. Houston Pwy has been released from the hospital. #Godisgreat

The suspected drunk driver is still in hospital and will be going to jail when released. pic.twitter.com/1dJ7bYHYUb

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 16, 2019