Familia de Jenni Rivera llevará su vida a la pantalla grande con ‘biopic’ al estilo de Selena Quintanilla

View this post on Instagram

Jenni Rivera’s dreams are continuing to be fulfilled, a project continued by @rosierivera, @jacqierivera & @jenicka_lopez with all of @jennirivera original visions has came to life & BeBella gets to be a part of it. We cannot wait to share this with the world 🦋 Coming July 2nd 2019 #BeBellaxJenniRivera #Jenni50