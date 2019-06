Gavin Newsom aplaude proyecto de Google para construir vivienda en la bahía de San Francisco

CA is facing a serious housing supply shortage. We need to use every tool in the toolkit to address this crisis.

Grateful for the leadership of @Google — investing $1 billion to build 20,000 Bay Area homes — and hope this inspires other companies to invest in housing in CA. https://t.co/qWzx5TYZ2k

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2019