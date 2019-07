Alerta por mala calidad del aire en Los Ángeles después de los fuegos de artificio del 4 de julio

#AirQuality Advisory for Saturday 7/6 :: Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in #SantaClaritaValley. Children and people in the area who have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory disease should minimize outdoor activities.

Read: https://t.co/jxqrklfe1O pic.twitter.com/F9O6zqye9z

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 5, 2019