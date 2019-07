FBI busca a pandillero de la MS-13 en Los Ángeles conocido como “Killer”

Sergio Alexander Galindo, AKA “Killer,” is a fugitive #wanted by the LA Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Crime. Galindo is a known member of MS-13, approx. 5’5”, 165 lbs, and has tattoos on his abdomen, back, & elsewhere. Call 310-477-6565 with info. https://t.co/dctKcv6UiU pic.twitter.com/OtdnhvDnYc

— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) July 16, 2019