Identifican a trabajador de SoCalGas que murió tras explosión en Murrieta

“The only reason I lost the love of my life is because the rules were not followed.” – girlfriend of Wade Kilpatrick, the 31 year old gas company technician killed in yesterday’s explosion in Murrieta. She says he loved life, his family & his job. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/V7TtvQFMSy

— Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 17, 2019