Conductor en presunto estado de ebriedad se estrella contra patrulla y manda al hospital a dos oficiales

Two @HCSOTexas deputies were out on felony traffic stop on East Freeway near Mercury, when a 3rd vehicle struck their patrol vehicle. Both deputies sustained minor injuries and are said to be stable at the hospital. Driver of the striking vehicle has been detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/iTpDz93fc2

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2019