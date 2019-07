La selección de moda de Meghan Markle: prendas de diseño y otras asequibles

View this post on Instagram

How do you use your platform for good? Do you help change mindsets, hearts or inspire change? No matter who we are we can do little things each and every day to do something positive for the 🌎 Everyday I remind myself of this and strive to practice what I preach through my #volunteer work. Every little effort counts. No contribution is too small (I promise) 🎁❤️ It’s so encouraging to see The Duchess of Sussex doing just that as Guest Editor for the September issue of @britishvogue. Meghan thank you for inspiring us to make a difference even when life gets busy! . What are your thoughts? How do you do good? . . COMMENT BELOW👇🏻 COMMENT BELOW👇🏽 . . #forcesforchange @sussexroyal #cindyconroy