Lo que le hizo este abuelo a su nieta después de una cirugía te enternecerá el corazón

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. “How many coats do you have on?”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn

— Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019