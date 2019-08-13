Mia Khalifa del porno a ser comentarista de deportes y fanática del West Ham

View this post on Instagram

Common misconception is that I’ve been making millions and millions from residuals for the work I did. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, I made around $12,000 in TOTAL my entire time in the industry. It was near impossible for me to lead a normal life with a normal office job after. 2 years into trying to force normalcy I decided to change my narrative and move to Austin to try and start over. Full interview via the link in my bio. The only reason I was able to handle speaking about this so in depth is due to @megmabbott’s incredible gift of making you feel heard, seen, and not judged. Thank you also to @errichp for the amazing editing and direction.