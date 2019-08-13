Mia Khalifa del porno a ser comentarista de deportes y fanática del West Ham

Mia Khalifa fue una de las más reconocidas actrices del cine porno mundial, aunque ahora se dedica a comentar deportes y se ha declarado fanática del West Ham de la Liga Premier, reveló que durante su carrera como actriz XXX sólo ganó $ 12,000 dólares y no se hizo millonaria como la gente cree.
View this post on Instagram
Common misconception is that I’ve been making millions and millions from residuals for the work I did. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, I made around $12,000 in TOTAL my entire time in the industry. It was near impossible for me to lead a normal life with a normal office job after. 2 years into trying to force normalcy I decided to change my narrative and move to Austin to try and start over. Full interview via the link in my bio. The only reason I was able to handle speaking about this so in depth is due to @megmabbott’s incredible gift of making you feel heard, seen, and not judged. Thank you also to @errichp for the amazing editing and direction.
Khalifa publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que es “un error común de la gente pensar que he ganado millones y millones con el trabajo que hice”, pero aseguró que eso “no puede estar más lejos de la verdad”.
En otra entrevista publicada en Youtube, la actriz revela lo complicado que le resultó volver a una vida “normal” y conseguir trabajo, pero finalmente lo logró y actualmente a sus 26 años se desempeña como comentarista deportiva y empresaria.
Mientras aquí te dejamos una muestra del talento y belleza de esta joven fanática del West Ham y los equipos de Washington:
View this post on Instagram
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
View this post on Instagram
Honestly one of the toughest photo shoots I’ve ever done. Gallery was supposed to be 50 photos, but only 17 came out useable because I couldn’t stop eating the props and either had lettuce in my teeth, or one eye closed in the shots 😩😂 I MISS YOU, @blaisejoseph_, LETS SHOOT TOGETHER SOON PLEASE!!! #throwbackthursday #backincali
View this post on Instagram
February’s poster!! Signing all of them today to ship out, if you want yours, click the link in my bio! (Shot by @thejennaleexx. Edit by @kvnchoy)
Te recomendamos