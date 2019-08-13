Mia Khalifa del porno a ser comentarista de deportes y fanática del West Ham

A sus 26 años se desempeña como comentarista deportiva y empresaria
Mia Khalifa del porno a ser comentarista de deportes y fanática del West Ham
A sus 26 años se desempeña como comentarista deportiva y empresaria
Foto: IG: @miakhalifa
Por: Redacción

Mia Khalifa fue una de las más reconocidas actrices del cine porno mundial, aunque ahora se dedica a comentar deportes y se ha declarado fanática del West Ham de la Liga Premier, reveló que durante su carrera como actriz XXX sólo ganó $ 12,000 dólares y no se hizo millonaria como la gente cree.

Khalifa publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que es “un error común de la gente pensar que he ganado millones y millones con el trabajo que hice”, pero aseguró que eso “no puede estar más lejos de la verdad”.

En otra entrevista publicada en Youtube, la actriz revela lo complicado que le resultó volver a una vida “normal” y conseguir trabajo, pero finalmente lo logró y actualmente a sus 26 años se desempeña como comentarista deportiva y empresaria.

View this post on Instagram

⚒⚒⚒ @uref.official

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Mientras aquí te dejamos una muestra del talento y belleza de esta joven fanática del West Ham y los equipos de Washington:

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?