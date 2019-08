Exnovio de Paris Hilton cambia el tatuaje que hizo por ella por el de un gorila

View this post on Instagram

Love Chris. @wt_tattoo did his Paris Hilton cover up tattoo on Sunday, it ended up being a triple coverup. I’m lucky enough to be his makeup artist, nicest dude I’ve ever worked with. Awesome coverup, killed it! #tmz #tattoo #tattoos #coverup #chriszylka #gorilla #parishilton #tattooartist #makeupartist #makeup