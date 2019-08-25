Jacqie Rivera presume un escote sexy, pero encantador

Sin querer queriendo Jacqie Rivera presumió un escote muy sexy en sus redes sociales. La joven hermana de Chiquis Rivera está demostrando que ella también tiene lo suyo en redes sociales.
En la imagen Jacqie aparece junto a su hermana Jenicka, de quien además presume estar muy orgullosa. Y es que todos los hijos de Jenni Rivera están demostrando ser emprendedores en sus propios proyectos. Muchas mujeres están involucradas en el mundo de la belleza y la música, y otros en otras áreas del arte.
Jacqie ha ido ganando seguridad con el paso del tiempo gracias a que ya está viendo los resultados de las largas horas que invierte en el gimnasio. Razón por la cual ahora se muestra más cómoda con vestidos entallados y atrevidos.
A strong woman knows how to take compliments and criticism, GRACIOUSLY, Knowing that it takes both sun and rain for a flower to grow. __________________🌻_________________ Una mujer fuerte sabe cómo recibir cumplidos y críticas, GRACIOSAMENTE. Sabiendo que se necesita sol y lluvia para que una flor crezca.
Y en sus redes sociales muestra cómo poco a poco su cuerpo va perdiendo peso y ganando masa muscular más definida.
A #transformationpost like i promised. 8 months difference, 10 inches lost all around. 3.4% body fat lost. •••••••• This journey has been far from easy. It has not only challenged my physical ability but also my emotional and mental strength. I would always judge my self because i felt i wasn’t loosing fast enough. But I had to learn That my journey is my journey and no one else’s. My tip for you. Stop comparing your progress to everyone else’s. . be patient with yourself when you fall off . And get back on it. The scale might not change. Keep going going anyway. The change doesn’t happen from 1 day to another. It’s the small constant habits that make a lasting change. •••••• I’d like to thank my trainer @wrkuout and my nutritional couch @izabelnicholas for not letting me give up. And pushing me back into focus every time!