Sexy: Rosie Rivera demuestra que ha bajando de peso, dejando su vientre al descubierto

Rosie Rivera compartió en Instagram un trío de fotografías en las que ha dejado claro que su lucha por bajar de peso está dando frutos. La tía de Chiquis Rivera dejó su vientre al descubierto, y ahora se confirma que Rosie es la pastora más sexy de las redes sociales.
El cuerpo de Rosie ahora luce más esbelto y tonificado. Pero también su rostro se ve menos redondo.
View this post on Instagram
Transformation Tuesday: Miren el cambio de KETO he perdido 20 libras y 12% de grasa corporal. • Ahora tu también puedes! Pierde 20 antes de 2020 puedes aprender que es Keto y como cambiar tu vida en mi Seminario De Keto. Los espacios son LIMITADOS Regístrate Hoy LINK IN BIO • Tendremos Clases En Español 🇲🇽 y Inglés 🇺🇸 Cada person recibirá un E-book con información de Keto 📖 Regalaremos Keto Treats 🍬 Y tendremos Raffles 🎁 • Don’t miss out! If you want to loose 20 pds by 2020 register today for My Keto Seminar Link in bio 💋 • Love my sporty outfit? It’s @shopofficialbee 😘 yeah, they have cute clothes now to match their gorgeous heels 👠
Con atuendos más entallados y atrevidos la hermana de Lupillo Rivera ya había evidenciado su buena figura, además de su buen gusto a la hora de vestir.
View this post on Instagram
💋ＳＡＶＥ ＴＨＥ ＤＡＴＥ!!!💋 September 28, 2019. Join us at @ecologicamedspa; call to reserve your spot for a meet and greet at 12p First 100 people to purchase from our products will receive a mini facial for free! 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial 📸: @linoquintana. #RosieRivera #skincare #spa #spaday #girlsdayout #businessladies #women
View this post on Instagram
I was the girl that wouldn’t wear a skirt… because I was too… fat, pale, sexy etc. Until I started to love me, listening to me, believing my husband’s kind words, and quieting the judgmental, body shaming, religious, legalistic people’s opinions. I quiet out their voices to hear God and my own. • I am fearfully and wonderfully made. I am His masterpiece. I can be fashionable at any size, age and skin tone. A skirt is not a sin. I have worked hard to transform my heart and mind. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. • 👠: @shopofficialbee 👗: @prettylittlething 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial Hair style: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Extensions by @blondiie_steph using @bellamihairpro tape Ins