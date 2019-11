Melania se asusta por salud de Trump

“I went for a physical, and I came back. My wife said, ‘Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong? Oh. They’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,'” @realdonaldtrump called the media “sick” for the speculation over his health.https://t.co/1znoAVxQhL pic.twitter.com/NjHge755Y1

— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 19, 2019